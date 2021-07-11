Floyd Mayweather has made a healthy profit on Dustin Poirier's victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264, he has revealed on Instagram.

The two locked horns for a third time in Las Vegas and The Diamond came out on top via doctor's stoppage, as his opponent was unable to continue due to breaking his ankle while stepping away from a punch in the first round.

It was Poirier's third successive win, while McGregor suffered a fourth defeat in his last five fights. This was the American's second victory over Notorious in 2021, who hasn't had a good run of form over the past five years.

Poirier's previous fight with McGregor saw the former knocking him out in the second round. That, combined with the recent results of both fighters, made The Diamond the favourite this weekend.

This propelled Mayweather to place a bet of $50,000 on Poirier. With the 32-year-old winning, Money won $85,714. He posted a picture of his invoice on Instagram with the caption: "@dustinpoirier, thanks for getting me paid!"

Mayweather's last professional fight actually came against McGregor in 2017, with the former winning via knockout in the 10th round, giving him his 50th victory. Since then, he has fought two exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa and most recently Logan Paul, with the latter reportedly earning him $100 million.

Poirier's victory got Mayweather some cash and the same applies to several others who placed bets on him. Given the form of both fighters, most would've put their money on The Diamond.

McGregor was far from pleased with how the bout ended and was involved in a bit of drama following the fight as he made some comments towards Poirier's wife Jolie, who responded by showing him the middle finger.

It will be interesting to see if the two fight for a fourth time. UFC president Dana White said that a rematch would take place after McGregor recovers from his ankle injury, so time will tell.

