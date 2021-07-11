Liverpool transfers: Reds head the queue to sign 30-cap ace - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 23-year-old is attracting plenty of interest from across Europe, with Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan all chasing his signature.

However, Galetti claims that Liverpool are in "pole position" as things stand, and their pursuit could be helped as Sanches' agent, Jorge Mendes, wants to take his client away from Ligue 1.

With this in mind, it seems that Sanches could be on the move this summer, and Liverpool could benefit from this by swooping in for the talented midfielder.

But would he be a good signing for the Reds?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie give their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"When Sanches burst onto the scene in Euro 2016 as an 18-year-old, helping his side win the first major tournament in their history, he looked set for superstardom.

"Unfortunately for him, it hasn't quite worked out that way. He has since had spells at Bayern Munich and Swansea that didn't go to plan, before he moved to Lille in 2019.

"He does seem to have rediscovered his mojo over the last two years, but he is still lacking that vital end product at times.

"The game is not all about goals and assists, but for Sanches to only have eight goal involvements over the last two Ligue 1 seasons just seems way below-par for a player of his ability.

"Right now, he is not consistently delivering match-winning contributions, and that is why Liverpool should steer clear on this occasion."

Will Liverpool snap up Saul Niguez this summer? Hear the latest gossip on The Football Terrace...

Joshua Cole

“If Liverpool can secure the services of Sanches this summer, it could turn out to be a major coup for the club as the midfielder has made considerable strides in terms of his development in recent years.

“A key component in Lille’s title-winning side last season, the midfielder ranked in the top-seven at the club for successful dribbles per game (1.7), shots per match (0.9) and key passes per game (0.8), as per WhoScored.

“Sanches went on to record an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 6.89 at the European Championships for Portugal as they reached the last 16 of the tournament.

“Whilst the midfielder failed to make a positive impression during his previous spell in the Premier League with Swansea City, he has since improved as a player and would unquestionably add some dynamism to Liverpool’s side.

“If Sanches ends up hitting the ground running at Anfield, he could potentially play a key role in helping the club achieve domestic and European success next season.”

1 of 15 Who did Liverpool beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? West Bromwich Albion Newcastle United West Ham United Leeds United

Jonathan Gorrie

"Renato Sanches under Jurgen Klopp is a mouth-watering prospect.

"Clearly a talented player, the Portuguese midfielder seemed to lose his way after breaking onto the scene during his country's Euro 2016 win and only now is he back on track.

"Hugely impressive for Lille during their title win and then again throughout Portugal's Euro 2020 campaign, Sanches is still only 23, making him the perfect profile of player for Klopp to mould into something great.

"Young enough to improve considerably while boasting the physical profile to run midfields at the top level, his average of 1.7 dribbles per game (via WhoScored) far outdoes anyone who played centrally for Liverpool last season.

"With Naby Keita failing to convince since joining the Anfield giants, Sanches could be an upgrade."

News Now - Sport News