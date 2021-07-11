Zaha, Parish, Benteke: Who wins the most from Patrick Vieira's arrival at Crystal Palace?

At long last, Crystal Palace have a new manager.

Indeed, while Patrick Vieira is certainly a familiar face to fans of English football following a glittering spell as Arsenal's all-conquering captain, it's fair to say his appointment came slightly out of left field.

Still, that's not to suggest it's necessarily a bad appointment.

After all, this is a man reportedly earmarked as a future Manchester City manager only a few years ago and someone who did lead Nice to two top-eight finishes in Ligue 1 during both of his full seasons in charge.

With so much change afoot given the number of contracts having expired this summer, it represents an exciting new dawn for Palace (albeit somewhat risky) as they look to build on Roy Hodgson's solid foundations.

Having said that, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Sam Brookes have given their verdicts on who wins the most from Vieira's appointment.

Jonathan Gorrie

Steve Parish.

Granted, the managerial search took a little longer than expected but the same can be said of both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, so perhaps that is more of a trend than anything else.

Now, he's landed a big name looking to get his career back on track. Rated by the City Football Group and potentially backed by a big war chest this summer, all the ingredients are there for a promising upward trajectory.

Clearly, there's an element of risk involved but it's not as if Vieira is arriving as an inexperienced manager or someone who knows nothing about the English game. He's certainly well-versed in Premier League football and, while that doesn't necessarily mean he'll make a great manager, it at least gives him a footing from which to work on.

Parish could have pulled off a coup here.

Joshua Cole

“With Vieira set to lead Palace into a new dawn next season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Frenchman is given the opportunity to make several eye-catching signings this summer.

“Providing that he is able to draft in players who can compliment Wilfried Zaha’s style, the winger could potentially be the biggest winner from this particular appointment.

“In recent years, the Ivory Coast international has played a pivotal role in helping the club retain their Premier League status by delivering a host of spectacular displays.

“One of their stand-out performers during the previous campaign, Zaha provided 13 direct goal contributions in the top-flight as he averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.88.

“By adding some classy operators to Palace’s squad in the coming months, Vieira may be able to provide Zaha with the conditions needed to reach new heights in terms of his output next season.”

Sam Brookes

"Appointing Vieira is a risky move from Steve Parish, but if it works out then he could become the biggest winner out of this situation.

"The past four years at Selhurst Park under Roy Hodgson have been reasonable in terms of results on the pitch but Palace have been a tough watch at times. That is unlikely to be the case with Vieira.

In his short managerial career so far, the former Arsenal midfielder has shown that he is happy to tinker with his formations, trying out different tactics if things aren’t working well.

"While Hodgson was at the helm, Palace were a little bit predictable, while it seems that Vieira will be willing to mix things up.

"This should make games more exciting for the fans, and if it leads to positive results then this would reflect very well on Parish for being brave and taking a punt on Vieira."

