Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's here - Euro 2020 final day is actually here.

After a month of incredible action, drama and controversy there are only two teams left standing - and one of them is England.

The likes of France, Germany and Belgium have all fallen by the wayside, while England and Italy's quest for glory has gone on.

Now, only one game stands between them and footballing immortality as they prepare to meet at the world-famous Wembley Stadium tonight.

For England, the path to the London showpiece has been a bit of a winding road.

It started with a narrow win over Croatia before an insipid draw with ancient rivals Scotland left fans despairing for the Three Lions' chances.

Another 1-0 victory followed over the Czech Republic before Southgate's team truly clicked into gear.

It was their Round of 16 win over Germany that really got fans dreaming, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane proving more than enough to sink Die Mannschaft.

Then, in the quarter-final clash with Ukraine, England put on a show, producing some champagne football to rattle four past their hapless opponents.

Their mettle would be properly tested in the semi-final against a Danish side that had set the tournament alight with their brand of swashbuckling, no-fear football.

Mikkel Damsgaard put the Danes ahead with an absolute howitzer of a free kick before England clawed their way back into the clash.

It would ultimately end in controversy, after the referee awarded a penalty in extra-time and Kane stepped up to smash home - at the second time of asking.

Now, they stand on the precipice of greatness as the entire nation readies itself to roar them on tonight.

Thousand of fans lined the roads outside England's training base to see them off earlier and you can be sure that every single pub will be packed to the rafters with fans desperate to see England win.

Now, the FA have joined in the pre-game festivities by releasing a simply spine-tingling video summarising the tournament so far and psyching up the team and fans for tonight.

Sensational - you can't help but get goosebumps while watching that.

Now, all we can do is wait and hope.

Southgate's band of merry conquerers have already brought so much joy and can be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

However, go one step further tonight and they will catapult themselves in the legendary, stratospheric realms of the mythical '66 crew.

Immortality beckons, a tenured spot in the annuls of England's rich history awaits - they need only reach out and grab it.

Whisper it, but it might actually come home tonight.

1 of 18 The ultimate penalty quiz: Where was this penalty placed? (Andrea Pirlo v Eng 2012) A B C D

News Now - Sport News