Transfer news: Tottenham linked with £25m Euro 2020 striker? - The Verdict

Earlier this week, The Daily Mirror revealed that new Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo was keen on a move for Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic.

Indeed, the incoming Spurs chief is believed to be eyeing up more firepower ahead of his first season in charge of the club after Carlos Vinicius returned to Benfica himself.

Reportedly available for between £20m and £25m this summer, the 29-year-old impressed during Switzerland's run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, scoring three times including a brace in the famous win over world champions France.

Ahead of what looks like a busy summer for Tottenham, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Sam Brookes have given their verdicts on whether or not he'd be a good signing.

Jonathan Gorrie

Absolutely not.

What Spurs need are a guarantee of goals behind Harry Kane (and even more if he does leave) and, frankly, Seferovic does not offer that in the slightest. Granted, finding a suitable back-up for Kane isn't exactly easy but, as prolific as the Swiss can be, he can be equally as frustrating.

In only three seasons as a top-flight professional has he hit anything approaching double figures and his best tallies of 23 and 10 have been followed up by 5 and 3 respectively. Having scored 23 times last season, everything we've seen about his career so far would suggest he's set for a barren time of it in 2021/22.

Of course, that is not an exact science but getting as close to one for Tottenham is crucial. While Seferovic could come in and support Kane, Spurs need a guarantee of at least some goals without him, and little about the Benfica man's career so far suggests he's able to provide that.

His form is too wild.

Joshua Cole

“Although Tottenham will need to draft in a sufficient back-up option for Harry Kane if the England international opts to stay at the club this summer, they ought to avoid splashing the cash on Seferovic.

“Whereas the forward did manage to net 22 goals in 31 Liga NOS appearances for Benfica, he may end up being another Carlos Vinicius if he joins Spurs as the Premier League is a different kettle of fish.

“After joining Spurs following an impressive season in Portugal, Vinicius only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion in the top-flight despite featuring on nine occasions.

“If Spurs are in the market for a new forward, they may find it more beneficial to draft in an individual who knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level instead of taking a risk on Seferovic who has yet to feature in the Premier League during his career.”

Sam Brookes

"Seferovic would make a fine back-up option for Harry Kane at Spurs.

Tottenham have tried to find someone for this role for a number of years, with the likes of Vincent Janssen, Fernando Llorente and Carlos Vinicius all being transferred in to play second fiddle to Kane.

"However, none of them managed to make a particularly positive impression.

Seferovic could be different, though. He has shown his mental toughness over the years, coming back from some significant dips in form to score 22 league goals in 2020/21 and then adding another three international goals to his tally at Euro 2020.

"This kind of mentality is exactly what is needed from someone who is likely to find their opportunities limited, yet still has to make the most of them when they do arrive.

"That is why Seferovic could finally be the player to be an adequate understudy to England’s captain, if Tottenham can keep Kane at the club."

