Transfer news: Barcelona star linked with Man Utd & Arsenal - The Verdict

Earlier this week, The Daily Star suggested both Manchester United and Arsenal were keen on a move for Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti.

Given the financial problems at the Camp Nou, the Spanish giants are believed to be desperate to sell some of their big name outcasts for a bargain price this summer as they desperately look to move on after a difficult season.

Having rarely featured during the 2020/21 campaign, the 2018 French World Cup winner is understood to be one of the players Barcelona are prepared to ship out, with both Premier League giants thought to be weighing up a move.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Sam Brookes have given their verdicts on where he should go.

Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United.

Although Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is seemingly on the market this summer, paying up to £60m for the Frenchman seems somewhat unnecessary, especially given there have been calls to sign a new central defensive midfielder.

With that in mind, pairing Harry Maguire (who United's defence looked lost without upon his injury towards the end of the season) with Umtiti could help save money, all while giving United more top-level cover and competition.

Granted, given how last season went for the Barcelona star, the notion of signing him over Varane might not sound as exciting but, let's not forget, this is still a man who averaged 5.7 clearances per game during France's World Cup win in 2018 (via WhoScored).

A resolute defender potentially available for cheaper than Varane, it could be a good deal for United.

Joshua Cole

“It has been a spectacular fall from grace for Samuel Umtiti since he netted the winner for France in their World Cup semi-final clash with Belgium in 2018 as he has suffered with several injury issues in recent years.

“No longer guaranteed regular first-team football at Barcelona due to the presence of Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique, the defender may need to secure a move to the Premier League this summer to get his career back on track.

“Providing that Umtiti is able to maintain his fitness, it could be argued that he may turn out to be the ideal David Luiz replacement at Arsenal as he unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

“If he can get close to recapturing the form which saw him record an average WhoScored match rating of 7.03 during the 2017/18 La Liga campaign, the 27-year-old could potentially play a major role in helping the Gunners achieve a relative amount of success in the Premier League next season.”

Sam Brookes

"Samuel Umtiti’s career has been somewhat of a disaster since he won the World Cup in 2018, but not because of a loss of form – he just simply can’t stay fit.

"He has only played 40 league games across the last three seasons which is a massive shame for such a talented player. With an injury record like that, there is very little chance that he will jump ahead of Harry Maguire in the pecking order as Manchester United’s left centre-back, so he should steer well clear of a move to Old Trafford.

"However, a switch to Arsenal could be far more appealing. The Gunners do not seem to have a standout central defender at the moment, suggesting that Umtiti would be far more likely to get game time at the Emirates.

"That is what Umtiti needs – minutes under his belt. If he can get this and slowly build up his fitness, we could yet see him return to the levels he was producing three years ago on the world stage."

