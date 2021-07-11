The day of days is upon us.

Tonight, Gareth Southgate's England team step out onto the hallowed Wembley turf to battle it out for continental glory with Italy.

It will be England's first major tournament final since the immortals of 1966 conquered the world.

Southgate and his side have, for the most part, been absolutely imperious in their pursuit of the Euro 2020 title, conceding just one goal so far int he campaign.

They were given a mighty scare by a spirited Danish side but there can be no doubting that, in the Italians, they face their toughest test yet.

Roberto Mancini's side have been equally impressive in their march to the London showpiece, doing away with the likes of Belgium and Spain in previous rounds.

Southgate, on the other hand, has proven himself to be a shrewd tactician so far in this tournament, building a reputation for being a man not shy to make unpopular calls.

His decision to revert to five at the back against Germany worked an absolute treat while his selection of Bukayo Saka and Kalvin Phillips have also proven to be absolute masterstrokes.

However, today is without a doubt the biggest team selection he will have to make, with fans and pundits alike watching his every move like hawks.

And, with that in mind, it would seem that Southgate's selection has leaked only hours before tonight's kick-off.

Per a report in The Sun, it would seem that Southgate plans to revert to the five at the back system that served England so well in that Germany game.

What that does mean, unfortunately, is that the aforementioned Saka will have to drop out of the starting line-up which will come as a blow to the youngster.

In situations like this though, the needs of the team must outweigh the needs of the individual.

Apart from those tweaks, England are expected to be unchanged with Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker taking up station in the three-man defence.

They will be flanked by Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw with Phillips and Declan Rice set to reprise their role in the engine room.

Going forward, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane will hope to continue their electric form while Mason Mount completes the attacking trio up front.

Southgate is then expected to look to the bench later in the game as England bid to finally bring it home.

