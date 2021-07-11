Transfer news: Championship star linked with Southampton move - The Verdict

With Danny Ings' future up in the air at Southampton, the club have naturally been linked with a number of strikers.

Considering the 3-cap England international's importance to the cause at St. Mary's since joining his boyhood heroes in 2018, his will be big boots to fill should an interested party captialise on the fact he's said to have snubbed a new contract.

Of the players touted with a move to Southampton, Blackburn Rovers' Adam Armstrong has been frequently mentioned. After 28 goals in the Championship last season, the former Newcastle United youngster does look ready for a step up in class, although potentially replacing Ings will be no mean feat.

Having said that, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Sam Brookes have given their verdicts on whether or not it'd be a good deal for The Saints.

Jonathan Gorrie

Only as part of a wider rebuild.

That's not a slight on Armstrong's quality, it's just Ings has been so important to Southampton that replacing him with just one player doesn't sound feasible.

Although Armstrong did lead the way in the second tier for shots per game last season (4.7 via WhoScored), entrusting him to replace Saints' top scorer for the last three years during his maiden voyage in the Premier League is risky, with the club not exactly miles clear of the relegation places last time out.

Swapping an over-reliance on one player for another just doesn't seem healthy. Should more attacking reinforcement arrive behind Armstrong in order to give the club more options, he seems like a logical signing.

Joshua Cole

“Whilst Armstrong was able to set the Championship alight with his performances last season, the Premier League is a different kettle of fish.

“Having previously struggled to make an impression in this division for Newcastle United, there is no guarantee that the Blackburn man will be able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Saints.

“Furthermore, it could be argued that Armstrong would be a significant downgrade on Ings as the Southampton forward has managed to find the back of the net on 41 occasions in 91 top-flight appearances for the club.

“Instead of spending a considerable amount of money on a player who has yet to score at this level, the Saints should instead switch their focus to signing an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the Premier League.”

Sam Brookes

"Replacing Danny Ings will be no easy task for Armstrong, but his form over the last 12 months has shown that he is capable of pulling it off.

The 24-year-old had a phenomenal 2020/21 season, netting 29 goals in all competitions, and he has come on leaps and bounds since only scoring five goals in his first season in the Championship with Blackburn two years ago.

His career is certainly on the up and he deserves the chance to show what he can do at the highest level.

Ings has already proven himself in the top-flight, but given that he turns 29 later this month and has a history of injury problems, Southampton may actually be doing a good piece of business if they get a younger, fresher Armstrong in, who looks to be just entering his prime."

