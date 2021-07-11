Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor's future as a UFC fighter is in limbo after his UFC 264 clash with Dustin Poirier ended in anti-climactic fashion.

The fight had promised to be a titanic affair, with two fine combatants going all out to claim superiority in the fight 'for all the marbles'.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor had plenty to say in the week building up to the battle, leaving no stone unturned in his bid to unsettle Poirier.

As is his way, however, Poirier quietly went about his preparations, keeping to himself while saying very little , rather choosing to once again let his work in the Octagon do the talking.

Sadly, after a fiery start, the fight was brought to a premature end via a doctor's stoppage, after McGregor suffered an ugly leg break at the end of the first round.

The Notorious' leg simply buckled underneath him and, as a result, the fight was awarded to Poirier.

The judges had Poirier up on the scorecards at the time of the incident, but with so much of the fight still to go, it was a massively disappointing way for it to end.

On a night that was supposed to provide closure, a full-stop on this long-running rivalry, McGregor's injury has left it with an annoying open end.

The big question on the lips of fight fans now is, what next for McGregor?

The Irish superstar didn't deviate from his loud mouth mantra, even as he sat on the canvas with his leg in a splint.

He roared down the microphone during the interview with Joe Rogan and now he has taken to Instagram to once again show that he has no plans to go quietly into the night.

McGregor's five word message was short, but said everything he needed to say.

'You need people like me'.

McGregor is likely to be sidelined for a substantial period now, with a need to heal his leg before he can even think about another fight.

You can hardly expect Poirier to wait around either and he will lily go after the lightweight title next.

Is this the end of Conor McGregor in the UFC? Only time will tell.

