Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England fans can barely contain their excitement for the Euro 2020 final.

England vs Italy

There's a tangible feeling that the Three Lions reaching their first final at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime event that must be soaked up at all costs.

Millions of fans across the country will be keeping their fingers crossed that football does indeed come home, but an incredibly strong Italy squad stands between them and a place in history.

As such, some supporters are attempting to go all out in their attempts to get the better of Gli Azzurri just in the manner that Gareth Southgate will be plotting how to mastermind Roberto Mancini.

England vs Italy | Euro 2020 final (Football Terrace)

Banning Italian food?!

And one tongue-in-cheek method that England supporters are calling upon is the boycott of Italian foodstuffs. Yes, you read that right...

What started as a joke on social media has genuinely seen some of the individuals cheering on England this weekend jettisoning items associated with Italy either in jest or bizarre seriousness.

And one British convenience store appears to have taken the gag to an entirely new level by joking that they were banning the sale of Italian cuisine ahead of the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Convenience store goes viral

The Birmingham Mail reported that a shopkeeper and football fan from the city posted on Facebook that his store would not be selling popular Italian food items such as pizza and bolognese sauce.

An image of these items being closed off on shelves with yellow and black tape quickly went viral across social media, attracting thousands of 'likes' and comments as well as 18,000 shares.

The post explained: "We at Nisa take football very seriously!!! Therefore pasta, pasta sauces, Dolmio, Ragu and pizza are all out of bounds and strictly not for sale. Nothing Italian will be sold. Goooo England! It's coming home!"

The shop is based in Stoke-on-Trent and its Birmingham-hailing manager has been engaging with the community by decorating the store throughout Euro 2020.

But fear not, pizza lovers...

However, it's worth noting that the Italian food stunt was a practical joke and that, rest assured, you can actually purchase items like pasta, pizza and garlic bread if you really wanted to.

Shopkeeper Avtar Singh is quoted as telling BlackCountryLive: "It was a comedy thing for the local estate. I've run this shop for the last 10 years and have become well integrated into the community.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

"Football has become a joint enjoyment for us all. We got together to decorate the shop and thought it would be a laugh to tape off the Italian-based foods as a joke and say they are no longer for sale.

"I did it for a laugh and within 24 hours it hit 12,500 shares and is still growing.

"Around 99.9% of my customers have found the idea humorous and theatrical. In no shape or form is it intended to be harsh or contradictory. I'm British, love football and support the England team. It has brought the community together.

"We haven't stopped selling pasta and garlic bread it's just for comedy purposes.

"A big thank you to the Blurton Community for being supportive, crazy football fans and having a sense of humour towards my post ... COME ON ENGLAND!"

1 of 20 Ultimate England quiz: Who is the most-capped player in the current squad? Jordan Henderson Raheem Sterling Kyle Walker Harry Kane

News Now - Sport News