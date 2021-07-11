Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England fans have gathered around Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final vs Italy.

England vs Italy

Gareth Southgate's men are preparing for a once-in-a-lifetime fixture with the Three Lions having reached the major final of an international tournament for the first time since 1966.

As such, thousands upon thousands of supporters have been seen gathering in various London locations such as Leicester Square and Wembley Stadium itself mere hours before kick off.

However, worrying footage appears to indicate that fans are attempting to storm the famous stadium, leading to potential security breaches as the historic clash with Italy approaches.

Worrying scenes at Wembley

The Mirror have reported that a group of fans have tried to gain access to Wembley Stadium and that security cordons had been broken down in order to achieve this goal.

It's claimed that further metal barriers have been installed to try and halt the progress of supporters, while Sky Sports News are said to be claiming that the security breach has been halted.

The Daily Mail went one step further and claimed that England fans had successfully entered the grounds of the stadium with security staff chasing after them.

Official statement released

According to beINS SPORTS, UEFA released the following statement: "Fans have been jumping over barriers but there has been no access to the stadium so there is no concern any protocol has to come into place in which the stadium will be shut down and there is no concern the final will not go ahead."

The Daily Star claimed that a Wembley spokesperson added: "We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police.

"Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium."

Alarming situation

The Metropolitan Police had warned fans who do not have tickets for England vs Italy to stay away from the stadium, but that advice seems to have ignored on a large scale.

The force explained that were poised to deploy: "a great many officers and specialist units to prevent crime and disorder and respond to any incidents right across London."

It is estimated that more than 60,000 fans will be in attendance for the Euro 2020 final with 7,000 of them cheering on Italy and 1,000 supporters having flown in from Italy.

