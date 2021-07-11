England have made the most astonishing start to the Euro 2020 final.

England vs Italy

The Three Lions were lining up for their first final at a major international tournament since the 1966 World Cup, which was hosted on the same hallowed turf of Wembley Stadium.

And although the famous 'Twin Towers' have since transformed into the Wembley arch, the same hope and optimism amongst England fans that football really could be coming home still endures.

However, the beautiful game wouldn't be knocking on the front door until Italy, who have arguably been the strongest nation at the entire tournament, were vanquished in London.

England make Euros history

The menacing task that England faced was clear from the outset with Roberto Mancini announcing a glittering XI that included the likes of Gianluigi Donnaruma, Leonardo Bonucci and Ciro Immobile.

But it was England who made the dream start to end all dream starts, bagging themselves the fastest goal in the history of European Championship final matches.

The official Twitter account of England confirmed the remarkable statistic with the hosts having taken the scoring within just two minutes of action, duly rattling their Italian opponents.

Shaw opens the scoring

And it came from the unlikeliest, but most fitting of sources with Luke Shaw crowning a stunning season with Manchester United by scoring his first ever goal for England.

The 25-year-old arrived at the back post to connect brilliantly with Kieran Trippier's cross, firing an emphatic volley past Gianluigi Donnarumma to spark unbridled scenes of joy at Wembley.

It really was a fantastic advert for England's brand of football as well as the innumerable inspiring stories within Gareth Southgate's squad, so be sure to check out the special moment below:

Scenes of joy at Wembley

Not only did it mark the first time that Shaw had found the net for his country, but it was only the fourth goal that the former Southampton full-back has scored in his entire professional career.

So, just imagine the unbridled jubilation when Shaw broke his duck on the biggest occasion of all, completing a fantastic England team move to kill any early momentum from Gli Azzurri.

Lest we forget, however, that England famously took a quick lead against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and that Roberto Mancini's men will still pose plenty of problems before full-time.

But regardless of the eventual scoreline that transpires, Shaw will forever remember the moment that he scored England's first goal in a major final since: "They think it's all over... it is now."

