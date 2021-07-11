England played their biggest match for 55 years on Sunday when they went head-to-head against Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side went into their first major tournament final since 1966 as the narrow favourites thanks to their home advantage.

And the Three Lions got off to the dream start when Luke Shaw scored the fastest goal in a European Championship final after one minute and 57 seconds.

Kieran Trippier sent a cross to the back-post, where Shaw - who has been so impressive at this summer’s tournament - was on hand to finish past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy went into Sunday’s final unbeaten since September 2018 and hadn’t trailed in a single Euro 2020 game but they were left shell-shocked by England’s lightning-quick start.

It took Roberto Mancini’s side a good 15 minutes to find their feet in the contest.

But despite growing into the game, the Italians still struggled to break down their resolute opponents.

England were always in control during the opening 45 minutes. This was yet another commanding, composed and assured performance from Southgate’s side.

Barring a shot that Federico Chiesa fired wide from outside the box, England weren’t troubled by their opponents before half-time.

Roy Keane stops the teas from spilling in Euro 2020 final

ITV’s pundits analysed the game at half-time and viewers were treated to a very amusing moment involving Roy Keane.

While Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Emma Hayes all went crazy following Shaw’s early goal, Keane made sure he stopped the teas from spilling.

Watch the brilliant clip here…

What an absolute hero Keano is.

The former Manchester United captain offered a safe pair of hands while his colleagues momentarily lost their heads.

Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament (Football Terrace)

How much do you really know about England's Euro 2020 squad? [Quiz]

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News