Football quiz: How much do you know about Arsenal's first-team stars?

Although Arsenal have failed to match the success of the Arsene Wenger years of late, few would doubt the size of the club.

Indeed, The Gunners are one of the most recognisable teams in world football even despite a relatively low period in recent years, with many of their players stars across the globe.

While much has been made about their struggles on the pitch, these are big-time players for both club and country and familiar across the various international tournaments we've been lucky enough to see this summer.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT are looking to test your knowledge, just as those tournaments come to an end and club football returns to the forefront of our thinking ahead of next season.

How much do you really know about Arsenal's first-team stars? About their past? Their transfer fees?

Do you think you can get full marks?

Take the test below!

1 of 10 True or false: Kieran Tierney was born in Scotland True False

