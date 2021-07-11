Football quiz: How much do you know about Liverpool's first-team stars?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Even a difficult season for Liverpool last time out resulted in them making the Champions League quarter-finals, as well as finishing third in the Premier League.

Of course, it wasn't exactly a vintage campaign for Jurgen Klopp's side but, even amid all the problems they endured on the injury front and the like, it is a testament to the quality and character in the squad that they still managed to finish the season strongly.

After all, frankly, a poor season for Liverpool would be a hugely successful one for most other clubs.

Indeed, the bulk of Klopp's squad are champions of England, Europe and the world, who have delighted the club's fanbase amid their rise back to the top of the game.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT are looking to test your knowledge. Just as the international tournaments die down and club football returns to the forefront of our thinking, we've compiled a little quiz for you.

How much do you know about Liverpool's first-team stars?

Take the test below!

1 of 10 Which Brazilian club did Alisson Becker play for? Corinthians Cruzeiro Santos Internacional

