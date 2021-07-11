England suffered more penalty shoot-out heartache in their biggest match since the 1966 World Cup final.

Gareth Southgate’s side got off to the perfect start in their Euro 2020 final against Italy when Luke Shaw broke the deadlock inside two minutes.

The Manchester United left-back scored the fastest goal in a European Championship final. His goal was timed at one minute and 57 seconds.

England were in complete control during the opening 45 minutes, but Italy looked a lot more assured in the second half and netted the equaliser midway through the half when Leonardo Bonucci tapped home from close range.

It was a sucker-punch for England and their home supporters. Jordan Pickford attempted to claw the ball to safety but Bonucci was quickest to react.

At 34 years and 71 days, the Italian centre-back became the oldest player to score in a European Championship final.

England suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak again

After a tense 120 minutes, the final was eventually decided on penalties - and it was the same old story for England’s long-suffering fans.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and both missed from the spot and it was eventually down to 19-year-old Bukayo Saka to keep England in the final, but the Arsenal winger saw his spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was an incredibly cruel moment on the teenager, who has impressed throughout the tournament.

What did Bonucci shout down the camera?

Bonucci then rubbed salt into England’s wounds when he found one of the TV broadcasters’ cameras and shouted: “It’s coming to Rome!”

Pain. Pure pain.

England fans thought it was coming home and to be denied glory yet again because of penalties is crushing.

Southgate’s side, though, can still hold their heads up proud.

They’ve done themselves and the entire nation proud over the past four weeks.

