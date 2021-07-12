England fell at the final hurdle of their unforgettable Euro 2020 campaign.

Gareth Southgate’s side did themselves and their nation proud this summer but were unable to make football come home at Wembley on Sunday night.

Luke Shaw sent every English person into dreamland when he put the Three Lions ahead inside two minutes with a back-post finish from Kieran Trippier’s cross.

However, Leonardo Bonucci - who would later rub salt into English wounds by screaming “It’s coming to Rome!” down one of the cameras - equalised for Italy midway through the second half.

Following a tense 30-minute period of extra-time, the final went to a dreaded penalty shoot-out - and we all know how they tend to end.

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire both converted from the spot but Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed. Football can be a cruel, cruel sport.

England players criticised for reaction to runners-up medals

England’s devastated players received their runners-up medals after the match but have been criticised by some football fans on social media for immediately discarding the silverware.

This has become an increasingly common sight in football in recent years.

For example, we saw a number of Manchester United players doing the same thing after they were beaten in May’s Europa League final.

Some believe that it’s disrespectful to take the medal off…

Although there are others who believe this shows the players’ winning mentality.

They were all desperate to become champions and were gutted to end the night with a silver medal.

What did Jordan Henderson say after Euro 2020 final?

One of the few England players who kept his medal on - judging by the footage - was experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Speaking after the match, the Liverpool midfielder was quoted by The Independent as saying: “Of course you need to learn from the experience.

“I know it’s disappointing now but we will go away and have a little break, it will eat at you a little bit and you have to use it as fuel to want more, to achieve more and keep pushing each other.

“What we have created this tournament is something really special and hopefully we can bounce back from this.

“I’m sure we will we have Qatar coming up in 16 months, we are in good shape, what we have created is really special.

“I’m really proud of the lads and I’m looking forward to what we can do going forward.”

“For the fans, for the country really, everyone was behind us and we left everything on the field, we gave absolutely everything to try to win and unfortunately we couldn't do it.”

