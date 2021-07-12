Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bray Wyatt will always be remembered as the leader of the Wyatt Family, but it has now emerged that WWE wanted him to lead another stable while performing as The Fiend.

Speaking with The Metro UK, former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett revealed that the company wanted The Fiend to lead a faction where members of the roster would portray the real-life versions of Wyatt's Firefly Fun House puppets.

Bennett revealed that idea was "about a week away" from coming to fruition, and would have seen him play Sister Abigail, and Eric Young play the Buzzard:

“Early on when Bray Wyatt turned into The Fiend, Vince was always high on having Bray lead a group for some reason – he always wanted him to lead a group. We were about a week away from making it happen where me and Eric Young were gonna be part of Bray Wyatt’s group. We were gonna actually be – they were gonna bring to life the puppets. Each puppet was gonna represent an actual person. I don’t remember, there were talks that I was gonna be Sister Abigail and Eric Young was gonna be a buzzard."

Bennett revealed that he was a fan of the idea, going on to say that he thought it was "really cool". However, he notes that the plans were unceremoniously dropped:

“It was one of those things where, ‘You guys will play these characters.’ He’s portraying them as the puppets (in the Firefly Fun House), but then they’ll come to life. I thought it was really cool, I was ready to sink my teeth into it. But then like most stuff there, right before it happens they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re not doing that anymore.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, oh OK cool. That would have been a really cool spot but I guess I’ll go sit in catering.’”

Mike Bennett was released by WWE as part of the first set cuts of the COVID-19 era. He has since gone on to work for Ring of Honor (ROH).

On the other hand, The Fiend Bray Wyatt is still with WWE, but the former Universal Champion has not been seen since he lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in April.

