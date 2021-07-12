England fans are reeling after Sunday’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

It felt like football was finally coming home when Luke Shaw put the Three Lions 1-0 up in the second minute at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side were excellent during the opening 45 minutes and thoroughly deserved their half-time lead.

However, England looked increasingly nervy after the interval and were sucker-punched when Leonardo Bonucci equalised midway through the second half.

The final was eventually decided on penalties and it was Italy who lifted the Henri Delaunay trophy after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot.

Did Harry Maguire score the best penalty of Euro 2020?

But let’s not forget that Harry Maguire, one of the best-performing players at this summer’s European Championships, scored one of the all-time great penalties during the shoot-out.

The Manchester United captain took a few steps to his left before arrowing the ball into the top right-hand corner of the net.

Gianluigi Donnarumma dived the opposite way but stood no chance whichever way he went.

Two goalkeepers wouldn’t have stopped the centre-back’s bullet penalty.

Watch it here…

Unbelievable. Imagine producing such an unstoppable penalty in the biggest game of your life.

Maguire’s spot-kick was so good that he took out the camera positioned in the top corner of the net…

How’s that for accuracy?

If United are awarded a penalty next season and Bruno Fernandes is off the pitch, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be tempted to give ‘Slabhead’ the nod.

England lose on penalties - again (Football Terrace)

How much do you know about Harry Maguire and his England teammates? [Quiz]

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News