FIFA 22: Reveal trailer unveils new in-game features

FIFA 22 is expected to be one of the biggest new releases in 2021.

The gaming community have come to terms with the fact that the previous game has come to the end of its life, following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign in real life and Euro 2020.

While EA continue to provide squad building challenges (SBCs) and other offers for the previous game, they have been busy publishing new and exciting content regarding their upcoming release.

PlayStation and Xbox fans across the globe have been anxiously waiting for more details to be revealed regarding FIFA 22 - and they finally got their wish following the conclusion of the European Championships.

Read more: FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 22 Trailer

Let's be honest, it was only a matter of time until EA would start exciting new details about FIFA 22 down our throats - and we weren't wrong.

Players around the world were treated to a one minute and 40-second video that showcased their all-new "HyperMotion Technology", which showcased realism involving player movement closer than ever before.

Some of football's biggest stars were spotted in the trailer, such as Kylian Mbappe, David Alaba, Son Heung-min and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, they added that this technology would only be available for the next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which could prove to be a controversial decision from EA as it was not specified whether PC players would be treated to this new gaming function.

This means that PS4 and Xbox One gamers may have to settle with a game that could be remarkably similar to FIFA 21, and might be left disappointed with EA latest efforts for their last-gen versions.

Time will tell whether this will be the case - or not.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News