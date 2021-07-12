Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Who is Fighting On the Undercard?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are due to face each other in a couple of months time and we have all the details around the other fighters on the card.

This bout was very unexpected, as Joshua was meant to be fighting Tyson Fury, but now that Joshua is facing the Ukranian, it is one of the most highly anticipated fights of the calendar year.

If Usyk was to beat the Brit, then it would be a momentous occasion as it would mean he would take Joshua’s belts and be in with a chance of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world if he beats the winner of Fury vs Deontay Wilder’s trilogy.

However, there are other fights happening on the undercard that are definitely ones to look out for and the whole evening promises to be a great spectacle.

Joshua vs Usyk Undercard

Of course everyone will be tuning in later in the evening in September to watch Joshua fight Usyk; however, they risk missing out on some really good fights prior to the main event.

Unfortunately at this moment in time, we still do not know the fighters on the undercard. However, when all is confirmed, we are expecting to see some big-name boxers fighting on the night.

It will be interesting to see who gets the nod, but there are definitely some high profile fighters who could see themselves on the event, like Hughie Fury.

This would be a great fighter on the undercard, he only has three losses to his name, and has 25 wins, so he would definitely be a good fighter.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page, as we will provide all the relevant information around the undercard once it is revealed.

