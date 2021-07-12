Ronda Rousey, former women’s bantamweight champion, took to Twitter after the conclusion of the Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor trilogy in support of the Irishman, much to the surprise of many given his behaviour after the fight.

The tweet read: “I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight - I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that.”

Whilst Rousey may have found McGregor’s post-fight antics admirable, the majority of people, including Dana White, saw the controversial threats as Conor going “too far.”

Whilst Poirier was being interviewed by Joe Rogan, ‘The Notorious’ signalled gun signs to the American, and threatened: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs - it ain’t over.”

However Rousey, likely unaware of the extent of McGregor’s actions, didn’t stop there. She added: “The other fighters, @ufc and media are lucky to have you.”

The former champion and current legend of the women’s fight game retired with a record of 12-2-0, with nine wins via submission and three by TKO.

After her outstanding career in UFC, she began a new venture in WWE in 2018 and currently stands as the only woman to win a championship in the two sports.

Having not fought since WrestleMania 2019, however, and recently announcing that she's pregnant with her first child, it's likely that she'll be staying away from both arenas for the time being.

The tweet that Rousey posted in the aftermath of UFC 264 painted McGregor as a credit to the sport of MMA, which in itself is a debatable topic amongst UFC fans. However, it’s no doubt that the Irishman has contributed to the outstanding numbers of so many pay-per-view fights.

Being nicknamed ‘The Notorious’, it’s his trash-talking and outlandish ways that have sold fights, created rivalries and raked in a fortune for the fight game - which any UFC supporter should celebrate.

McGregor is known to get people talking, whether they love him or hate him, he is going to be a talking topic for sports fans for years to come, and when he eventually decides to retire for good, the legacy he’ll leave behind will be a remarkable, as well as controversial, one.

News Now - Sport News