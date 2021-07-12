Fans are going to be returning to WWE shows from Friday Night SmackDown later on this week, and Stephanie McMahon has revealed that the move out of the ThunderDome is going to see WWE brand new sets for Raw and SmackDown shows.

Speaking to Variety, Stephanie McMahon revealed that WWE shows are going to "look and feel different" from a production standpoint from when fans return to shows at this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

“In the ThunderDome, we were able to experiment with different types of technology. And we needed to over-deliver for our partners and our fans watching at home. But now we have the ability to apply all of those learnings to the live event experience with our fans. So from a production and storytelling standpoint, it will look and feel different.”

McMahon also revealed that WWE is going to be debuting new sets for Raw and SmackDown following the move out of the ThunderDome, having the following to say on the matter:

“We’re going to have a new set design, a new presentation of our talents, different locations, and arena setups. We’re going to be utilizing augmented reality in a way that we never have before. We experimented with it a lot during Thunderdome, but it is now going to be incorporated into our talent entrances. There’s also going to be animated graphics. It’s going to be so exciting and so different than anything we’ve done before.”

McMahon didn't note whether or not the new set designs are going to be debuted immediately after the move out of the ThunderDome, so later on this week for SmackDown, but it looks like the look of shows is going to be changing in the near future.

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw is the final show in the ThunderDome, with the SmackDown show in Houston on Friday night being the first WWE main roster show with fans in attendance since the March 9 episode of Raw last year.

