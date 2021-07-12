Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The curtains have officially been drawn on Euro 2020.

Italy win Euro 2020

Across what has proven to be a crazy month of international action around the continent, Italy proved themselves to be the best in the land by lifting the Henri Delaunay Trophy at Wembley.

The Azzurri have stood head and shoulders have the rest with their dynamic and spritely brand of football under Roberto Mancini, extending their astonishing unbeaten run to 34 matches.

However, the new European champions were certainly given a stern test in the form of England during Sunday's final with the faux host nation coming within a whisker of bringing football home.

Italy vs England match reaction (Football Terrace)

A final full of drama

Luke Shaw had fired the Three Lions into the lead in record-breaking time, but Leonardo Bonucci sent the Euro 2020 climax all the way to a penalty shootout with a second-half equaliser.

We dare suggest that you all know what happened from that point onwards, but amidst all the chaos and drama of the final, it's only understandable that certain details must have flown under the radar.

However, fear not, because GIVEMESPORT are here to fill in the blanks because we've trawled through social media to find five tidbits from the Euro 2020 final that you might have missed.

Five things you probably missed

If you're an Italy fan bathing in the glory, an England supporter drowning in their tears or a neutral who's munching away at popcorn, we've got everything for your taste, so get stuck in down below:

1. Italy's class towards Leonardo Spinazzola

Let's make one thing very clear: Italy might never have won Euro 2020 if it wasn't for the downright sensational performances of Spinazzola, who sadly tore his Achilles tendon during the Belgium win.

However, his Italy teammates ensured that he enjoyed the credit and celebrations that he deserved at Wembley by lifting him out of his crutches and allowing him to collect his winners' medal first.

2. Frank Lampard: Jorginho should have been sent off

We've all seen the controversial moment that Jorginho stamped Jack Grealish in the crown jewels, but Lampard banging the drum for the tackle to be given a red card might have missed your gaze.

Take it away, Frank: "There’s been a lot of good things about VAR, but I’m pretty sure in the Premier League that gets looked at on the monitor and it’s a red card.

"It’s not always easy to nail them straight away. But I think it’s a red card when you see it there."

3. Daniele De Rossi living his best life

There's no two ways about it: De Rossi looks like a guy who knows how to party and video footage of Italy's dressing room celebrations did nothing to suggest the contrary.

Even the odd England fan must have smiled as clips emerged of the Azzurri's assistance coach sliding across a beer-soaked table on his belly while still decked in Italy's classy suits. Madness.

4. Football fan predicted Euro 2020 final in 2013

Did you hear that Mystic Meg and Nostradamus had a love child together? Neither did we, but there can be no other explanation for a truly wild Euro 2020 prediction that went viral on Sunday night.

That's because Twitter user @lawseyitfc casually proved that they have superpowers by declaring that England were going to lose the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties back in February 2013.

5. Prince George's viral reaction to Luke Shaw goal

Life pretty much peaked for England fans at 20:02 when Shaw volleyed home the fastest goal in the history of Euros finals matches, sparking scenes of delirium in Wembley's 60,000 strong crowd.

However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more adorable reaction to England flirting with European glory than the future King, Prince George, sharing a heart-warming moment with his dad.

It's been a pleasure, Euro 2020

Ok, cool, so can we just restart Euro 2020 and relive the magic all over again?

Sadly, the European Championships are now on ice until 2024 when the continental carnival of football will set sail for Germany and we can't wait to discover how that tournament will play out.

For now, though, let's raise a glass to Euro 2020 and all the happiness, sadness and everything in between that it's delivered us over the last month. Now that's one thing we really will miss...

