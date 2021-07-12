Euro 2020: Alex Scott, Eni Aluko & others send support after England loss to Italy

After a valiant run through this year's European Championships, England fell at the final hurdle.

Despite the Three Lions taking the game by the scruff of the neck less than two minutes in, an agonising penalty shootout would crown Italy the winners.

Luke Shaw shook the Italians with his early goal, placing England firmly in the driving seat. They kept the lead going into the second half, planting the seed of hope among the millions of fans watching nationwide. But a goal from Leonardo Bonucci pulled the score level in the 67th minute – and with no winner scored by full-time, both sides would have to face another 30 minutes on exhausted legs.

Italy eventually carved their name on the trophy after sealing the win with a 3-2 win on penalties. The shattering of English hearts was almost audible.

But despite the disappointment, messages of love and support have flooded social media to back Gareth Southgate and his men. Professionals both past and present have thanked the team for uniting the nation during such a troubling time – professionals including legends from the women's game who were quick to comfort their male counterparts.

England centurion and football pundit Eniola Aluko tweeted: "Thank you England for the unforgettable memories created supporting the team this tournament. This one will really hurt but the future remains exciting."

Lianne Sanderson echoed her former teammate's sentiments, admitting: "Gutted doesn’t even come close to how I feel."

Presenter and Arsenal legend Alex Scott has also offered her support. The Football Focus host tweeted a picture of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho with the caption "Proud."

The three forwards missed their penalties during the shootout against Italy and have since come under serious scrutiny online, including abhorrent racial abuse.

It's hugely important that the stars of England Women stand shoulder to shoulder with the Three Lions as they deal with the heartache of their Euro defeat. Remaining united as a football club as well as a nation is paramount in moments like these.

It also shows that despite the disgusting comments being made by a minority of supporters, support and love is still being shown.

The gesture will surely be reciprocated next year when the Women's Euros get underway and the Lionesses compete for the title on home soil.

News Now - Sport News