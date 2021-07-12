F1 2021 Video Game: Launch trailer revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

F1 2021 will be released in a matter of days and we now know much more about it than we did previously.

The virtual racing franchise will be represented by EA for the first time since 2003 after buying out Codemasters, the game's developers, towards the back end of 2020 for over £800 million.

As a result, both gaming organisations have been working hand in hand to produce the first Formula 1 title specifically for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Up to now, we had been teased with details regarding the new story mode "Braking Point", with split-screen and MyTeam making a return after proving to be hugely popular in F1 2020.

But with the game set to be launched on 16th July 2021, the game's developers have revealed their official trailer ahead of its imminent launch.

Read more: F1 2021 Video Game: Release Date, Trailer, Price, Driver Ratings And Everything You Need To Know

F1 2021 Video Game Trailer

While we were aware of the return of the dastardly Devon Butler from F1 2019, the context of the story surrounding him and your rivalry was not really explained.

Four new characters, Aiden Jackson, Brian Doyle, Casper and Zoe Akkerman will be included in F1 2021's unique story mode which looks similar to what we saw from TOCA Race Driver back in 2002.

As you can see, all of the updated car liveries and new teams are included, as well as legendary drivers and new circuits to replicate the real-life calendar.

We are so close to getting our hands on F1 2021 for the first time and the excitement is building. You might want to strap yourselves in for this one.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News