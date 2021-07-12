Pogba, Verratti, De Bruyne: The 10 best midfielders at Euro 2020 have been revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

What a month it's been. Euro 2020 came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday night as Italy edged past England 3-2 on penalties to win just the second Euros in their history, and their first for 53 years. For England, the wait for their first piece of silverware since 1966 goes on.

It's been a tournament to remember, with some of the best players on the planet gracing the championships. GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the best 10 midfielders at Euro 2020, with the help of WhoScored match ratings...

10. Granit Xhaka (Average WhoScored rating - 7.09)

Xhaka has had his fair share of critics over the years but he was excellent here. The Arsenal midfielder registered an assist in Switzerland's epic win over world champions France, and his pass success rate throughout the tournament was up at 91.3%.

9. Mason Mount (Average WhoScored rating - 7.16)

Mount is clearly a trusted member of Southgate's squad as he started five games in the championships, with his high point arguably coming in the quarter-finals as he set up Jordan Henderson for England's final goal in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine.

8. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Average WhoScored rating - 7.20)

Hojbjerg played every minute for Tottenham in the Premier League in 2020/21 but still had enough energy to play a major role in Denmark's run to the semi-finals. Not always known for his creativity, he stepped up to provide three assists in six appearances.

7. Xherdan Shaqiri (Average WhoScored rating - 7.24)

He may have found game time hard to come by for Liverpool in recent years but Shaqiri is still an important part of Switzerland's side. The 96-cap international scored three goals in the tournament, including the equaliser against Spain as Switzerland took Luis Enrique's team to penalties in the quarter-finals.

6. Jorginho (Average WhoScored rating - 7.28)

The Italian holding midfielder is finally starting to get the credit he deserves. He hardly seems to give the ball away at all, and that was shown by his remarkable pass success rate of 93.4% during his seven matches.

5. Georginio Wijnaldum (Average WhoScored rating - 7.37)

Wijnaldum could be a big loss for Liverpool next season. The Dutchman was brilliant at this tournament, scoring three goals, including a brace against North Macedonia.

4. Frenkie de Jong (Average WhoScored rating - 7.53)

Wijnaldum is joined in the top five by his international teammate de Jong. The 24-year-old reads the game remarkably well, and made seven interceptions in four appearances at the championships.

3. Marco Verratti (Average WhoScored rating - 7.59)

Verratti missed the opening two games through injury but he was never going to be left out after that. The diminutive midfielder produced 14 key passes in the tournament - more than any other player.

2. Kevin de Bruyne (Average WhoScored rating - 7.60)

De Bruyne also started Euro 2020 on the sidelines but it didn't take him long to make an impact. The 30-year-old scored once and provided two assists, with two of his goal contributions coming in the same game against Denmark.

1. Paul Pogba (Average WhoScored rating - 7.64)

Pogba scored one of the goals of the tournament against Switzerland and was generally a joy to watch in all four of his matches. His passing range was on full display, as he delivered eight key passes.

