It's been a long 17 months, but WWE is preparing to welcome fans back to shows for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic from the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown later on this week.

WWE has been running shows without fans since the start of the pandemic at the WWE Performance Center and later at the ThunderDome in various arenas across Florida.

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which is set to emanate from the Toyota Center in Houston, will be the episode of Raw or SmackDown since the March 9 episode of Monday Night Raw last year to have fans in attendance.

Taking that into consideration, WWE has packed the show this week with some big matches and top names, the highlight of which sees Edge team with Dominik and Rey Mysterio to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Things don't slow down for WWE from there, as the company will be taking over the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, July 18.

The show is set to be headlined by both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, and will also see Edge challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The action will also continue the following night with Monday Night Raw.

Below is some information on how you can watch all of the shows over the next week in the UK:

Friday Night SmackDown: Live on Friday, July 16th – (1am) BT Sport

Money In The Bank: Live on Sunday, July 18th – (1am) WWE Network

Monday Night Raw: Live on Monday 19th – (1am) BT Sport

This is very exciting news for WWE and its performers, all of whom have spoken about their desire to get back to touring and performing in front of fans across America and internationally.

Speaking of WWE touring internationally again, the company has announced that it will be heading to the UK in September for its first post-COVID overseas tour, which you can read more about by clicking here.

