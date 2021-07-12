Apex Legends Season 9: Footage Emerges Which Looks To Suggest That Octane Had A Secret Buff

Apex Legends fans have noticed that legend Octane looks to have had a secret buff and this could make him a character many will look to play with.

Many players have been thoroughly enjoying season 9, and also enjoying the Genesis Collection Event, which is ending very soon.

With a lot happening in the game right now, it is easy to understand why a buff to Octane has not been noticed until now.

All these new features have also made players very excited for the release of season 10, which will happen immediately when season 9 ends in around a month’s time.

Footage Emerges Which Suggests Octane Had A Secret Buff

The secret buff was spotted by the gaming community, and Twitter account Apex Legends News revealed it on social media.

There had been no information around this buff in the patch notes. However, it was spotted that Octane's health regenerates at 1.5 HP per second, despite the notes saying it is meant to regenerate at 1 HP per second.

Apex Legends News tweeted: “It takes Octane 54 seconds to regen 80 HP.”

This is a huge revelation and could make players think about using Octane a lot more than they already do.

It will be very interesting to see if Apex reacts to this news and we will be keeping a keen eye on their social media to see if they support the claim made by fans.

Many will probably be wondering whether Octane will be updated or if he will be keeping this secret buff spotted by players. Make sure to keep an eye on this page as we will provide you with all the latest information.

