Tennis royalty Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have congratulated Novak Djokovic on his record-equalling achievement.

The 34-year-old Serbian claimed his sixth Wimbledon title to draw level with Federer and Nadal's 20 men's Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic won 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in front of a vociferous 15,000 crowd on Centre Court. He has now won all three Grand Slam men's titles in 2021.

Congratulating the Serb on his Wimbledon victory, Nadal tweeted: "Congrats @DjokerNole on this amazing achievement. 20 Grand Slam titles is huge and it is amazing that we are 3 players tied on this.

"Well done and, again, congrats to you and your team for this!"

Federer added: "Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!"

Matteo Berrettini took the lead thanks to a first-set tiebreaker - just the second time that Djokovic dropped a set at this year's Wimbledon - but the 25-year-old seventh seed was unable to make his advantage count.

With the Aussie Open and French Open already to his name, Djokovic is the fifth man to win the first three majors of the season.

He now looks forward to trying to join Steffi Graff as being the only players to have achieved a 'Golden Slam'.

In order to achieve such a feat, Djokovic would have to win Olympic gold and then the US Open title.

After the exciting Wimbledon finale, Djokovic said: "I have to pay tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport and the two greatest players I have faced.

"They are the reason why I am where I am today. They made me realise what I had to do to get stronger - mentally, physically and tactically.

"The last 10 years have been an incredible journey that is not stopping here."

Discussing whether he would compete in Tokyo at the Olympics, Djokovic said: "I also hear that there's going to be a lot of restrictions within the [athletes'] village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live.

"I can't even have my stringer that is very important part of my team. I'm limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well.

"Right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple of days."

