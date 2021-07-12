Saka, Foden, Sancho: England's five worst performers at Euro 2020 have been revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

So close. England were so close to winning their first major trophy in 55 years on Sunday night, only to lose out in the cruelest way possible when they were beaten on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

It was a magnificent effort from Gareth Southgate's squad, and they must all now turn their attention to chasing World Cup glory in Qatar next year. GIVEMESPORT takes a look at England's five worst-performing players at the tournament with the help of WhoScored match ratings. As a caveat, we're only looking at players who featured in at least 90 minutes for England throughout the whole tournament because, well... you have to draw the line somewhere.

Take a look at the five worst-performing Three Lions below...

5. Kieran Trippier (Average WhoScored rating - 6.64)

Trippier started the championships playing in an unfamiliar left-back role against Croatia, but he was switched back to the right flank for the majority of the tournament. His high point came in the final when he set up Luke Shaw's goal within the opening two minutes.

4. Jordan Henderson (Average WhoScored rating - 6.43)

Henderson entered Euro 2020 off the back of a long injury lay-off, and that may be why he failed to start a single game. He did score against Ukraine but it was largely his influence off the pitch that will be remembered from this tournament.

3. Jadon Sancho (Average WhoScored rating - 6.41)

For some reason, Southgate did not seem to be completely convinced by Sancho, as he only handed him 98 minutes of game time. The 21-year-old had some bright moments in his one start against Ukraine, and will surely have a major role to play for his country in the years ahead.

2. Phil Foden (Average WhoScored rating - 6.34)

After a phenomenal 2020/21 season with Manchester City where he scored 16 goals in all competitions, Euro 2020 did not quite go to plan for Foden. He started the opening two games but struggled to make a big impact after hitting the post against Croatia. The youngster went on to miss the final with a foot injury but he will be back soon enough.

1. Bukayo Saka (Average WhoScored rating - 6.23)

One of the enduring images from the tournament will be Bukayo Saka on an inflatable unicorn. You can't help but smile when you see it. The teenager shone on his tournament debut against Czech Republic, but did fade away in the latter stages and was unfortunately the player who missed the decisive penalty in the final. His bravery to take one has to be admired, though, and at just 19, he has plenty of big moments ahead of him in the future.

