Brock Lesnar has been pictured sporting a brand new look, and wrestling Twitter is losing its mind as a result.

Brock Lesnar joined The Bearded Butchers for a few days to work on his butchering skills. Taking to their social media channels, the Butchers shared images of Lesnar working with some meat, where eagle-eyed fans have noticed that "The Beast" is sporting a new goatee.

The social media post teased that Brock Lesnar video will be dropped on their YouTube channel soon, so make sure you stay tuned for that.

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television since the WrestleMania 36 show in April last year, where the former UFC star dropped the WWE Championship to Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre in the show's main event.

Some have speculated that Lesnar does not want to appear on shows without fans, which is why he hasn't been seen for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, it is rumoured that Lesnar could be returning to WWE soon now that fans are going to be back at shows from this week, but the specific plans that WWE has for Lesnar remain unclear.

Regarding when Brock Lesnar is slated to return to WWE, reports suggest that the company wanted to have Lesnar back for SummerSlam, but the two parties were unable to come to an agreement, and now it seems like "The Beast" won't be at the show.

