Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Darren Moore weighing up move for Premier League man

Sheffield Wednesday stepped up their preparations for the upcoming campaign by securing the services of a Championship player yesterday.

As confirmed by the club's official website, the Owls have signed Queens Park Rangers winger Olamide Shodipo on a temporary basis.

The 24-year-old will be hoping to replicate the performances that he produced for Oxford United at this level last season as he managed to help Karl Robinson's side reach the play-offs by netting 11 league goals in 40 appearances.

As well as swooping for Shodipo, Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be also be able to look to Dennis Adeniran for inspiration next season after the former Everton man decided to make the move to Hillsborough.

Not content with two additions to his senior squad, the 47-year-old could now be about to bolster his options in the goalkeeping position if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Wednesday are looking into the possibility of signing Burnley shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on a temporary basis this summer.

It is understood that the Clarets will be willing to part ways with the Northern Ireland international who has struggled for game-time in recent seasons since making the move to Turf Moor in 2019.

Limited to just four Premier League appearances during the previous campaign due to the presence of Nick Pope, the Burnley keeper may find it beneficial to join a lower league side who can offer him the chance of playing regular first-team football.

Having parted ways with Keiren Westwood following their relegation from the Championship earlier this year, the Owls are currently short of goalkeeping options and thus signing Peacock-Farrell could turn out to be a wise bit of business.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether Wednesday are able to convince Peacock-Farrell to make the switch to Sheffield.

Whereas the keeper only managed to average a disappointing WhoScored match rating of 5.77 in the top-flight last season, a move to a League One side could be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

Whilst it may take him some time to adapt to life in the third-tier due to the fact that he has never played in this division before, Peacock-Farrell may end up thriving under the guidance of Moore who has managed to make a positive impression on his players since being appointed as Owls boss.

Providing that Moore is able to draft in some classy operators between now and the end of the transfer window, there is no reason why the Owls cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success in League One with Peacock-Farrell in their side.

