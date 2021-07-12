PlayStation Plus August 2021: Free PS5 and PS4 Games, Deals And Everything You Need To Know

The summer time rumbles on as PlayStation Plus make content preparations ahead for August 2021.

A subscription service that can be paid on either a monthly or an annual basis, Sony offers a number of games free of charge that are available to download each month, armed with a bunch of deals that customers can take full advantage of.

There are plenty of benefits that you can take advantage of with a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Free Games

Discounts

Exclusives

1 GB of Cloud Storage

You can visit the official Playstation Plus Website if you would like to know more about Playstation Plus.

Last month, we were given an array of interesting titles including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - a combat theme for July.

For August, we are expecting this to be a completely different story as speculation will inevitably begin regarding what will be featured.

Here is what you can expect from PlayStation Plus in August:

PlayStation Plus August 2021 Free Games

While it is still early days regarding the games for August, details have been leaked regarding one title that could possibly be made available on the service.

Gaming developers Mantisco (via Comic Book) revealed that Hunter's Arena: Legends, an online battle royale game, will be free of charge for PS Plus subscribers between 3rd August 2021 until 6th September 2021 for both PS5 and PS4 consoles.

In relation to what the other free games, it is too early to specify. But fear not, we will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

Deals

All deals will be listed here once they are revealed by Sony.

