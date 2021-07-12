Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paulie Malignaggi has stoked the flames of his long-running rivalry with Conor McGregor following the Irishman's defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas by mocking his rival on Instagram.

The former two-weight boxing world champion turned bareknuckle boxer couldn't resist the opportunity to take a potshot at his former sparring partner on Saturday after 'The Notorious' lost to the former UFC interim lightweight champion.

Following McGregor's devastating first-round TKO loss to Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Malignaggi took to his Instagram account and proceeded to poke fun at the former 'champ-champ', mocking Ireland's MMA superstar with a meme of his rival being held up by Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the picture, a mocked up McGregor can be seen being propped up by Poirier and Nurmagomedov underneath a banner which reads 'Weekend at Conor's.'

The image, shared on Malignaggi's Instagram account, was captioned: "Love a good old school movie, goodnight everyone.”

Both fighters have been locked in a bitter dispute which dates back to a now infamous sparring session which took place in July 2017 as McGregor prepared to face Floyd Mayweather in a money-spinning crossover bout which he would go on to lose by TKO in the tenth round.

Former WBA welterweight champion Malignaggi, 40, made reference to this as he took part in a recent Instagram Q&A with boxing manager Sam Jones discussing his bitter feud with McGregor.

During the interview, Malignaggi said: "I get a kick out of irking him, the guy's a bum. The guy can't fight for s---. They had to find him a half-dead guy in MMA to win a fight.

"This guys gets his a-- kicked by everybody, I'm not even trying to abuse him. This guy gets his a-- kicked every time he fights, abuses the s--- out of him.

"Donald Cerrone gave some good battles in his day but he had one foot out the door already."

And Malignaggi has urged McGregor to release the footage of the sparring session as he insists that he got the better of McGregor behind closed doors.

He added: "People say to me, 'You're embarrassed he knocked you down' but he didn't knock s--- down. He didn't embarrass me.

"People wish so badly they could see the full video and be right, but you're never going to get the full video.

"I beat the s--- of of your man, he's a bum! This is classic combat sports promoting."

