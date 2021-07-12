WWE has announced a mammoth match for the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown later this week, which will be the first main roster show with fans in attendance since the March 9 episode of Monday Night Raw last year.

On the episode of Talking Smack that was released onto the WWE Network on Saturday, it was announced that next week's SmackDown will see Edge team up with Dominik and Rey Mysterio to take on The Usos and Roman Reigns in a huge six-man tag team match.

The match comes just two days before Edge is slated to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the first time at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, with Reigns looking to successfully defend his Universal Championship against the WWE Hall of Famer.

In case you didn't manage to catch it, you can watch the latest episode of TalkingSmack right now on Peacock in the US, and on the WWE Network in the UK and all other international markets.

This is not the first time that Edge and Roman Reigns have the ring, as the pair competed in the main event of WrestleMania 37 this year in a triple threat match that also featured former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

This isn't the only huge match announced for the show, as WWE also announced on SmackDown last week that Kevin Owens, Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins will compete in a four-way match on next week's show. All four men are set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank match, and will be hoping to gain some valuable momentum as we head towards the show.

Also on the show next week, WWE announced that Bianca Belair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella. This comes after Bayley had to pull out of her I Quit match with Belair at Money in the Bank through injury.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown live in UK on BT Sport.

