Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling 'set for knighthoods'

According to inews, England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to receive a knighthood after he led his side to the final of the European Championships this summer.

What’s the latest news involving Gareth Southgate?

Inews claim that England manager Southgate is set to receive a knighthood after leading the Three Lions to the final of the European Championships this summer.

The report suggests that the England boss is expected to be honoured alongside key players in the squad, including captain Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

England vs Italy Euro 2020 Final: Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Three Lions fall short at final hurdle...

What did Southgate say prior to the tournament?

Southgate suggested that the aim of the tournament was to lift the mood of the country after a difficult year amid the global crisis. Speaking to ITV prior to the start of Euro 2020 in May, Southgate said, "We want to help our country put a smile on people's faces."

He added, "We know what our country has lived through. We know how fabulous it has been to see supporters back in stadiums and what a lift that's given to the games. It's another sign that we're heading back on a good path."

How did England perform at the Euros this summer?

England can hold their heads high after a strong European Championship campaign this summer.

The Three Lions secured a place in the final of a major tournament for the first time since the side's 1966 World Cup win 55-years ago, however narrowly missed out on Euro success after losing in a penalty shootout against Italy.

The key to England's progress throughout the campaign was their robust defensive structure, as Southgate's side conceded just two goals in the entirety of the championships.

Along the way the Three Lions had memorable wins against the likes of Croatia, Germany, Ukraine and Denmark before ultimately falling at the final hurdle.

Should Southgate lead England at the World Cup next year?

Unquestionably. Since Southgate took charge of England there has been clear progress in comparison to the side's recent tournament woes.

The Three Lions' Euro 2016 campaign ended in embarrassment as Roy Hodgson's team faltered to defeat at the hands of Iceland and were eliminated from the tournament.

Southgate has since led the nation to the semi-finals of the World Cup and the Nations League, and now the final of the European Championships. England supporters will be hoping that the side can go one step further in next year's World Cup to bring an end to the country's 55-year wait for success at a major tournament.

