Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul continued his verbal assaults on Conor McGregor over the weekend and even took it one step further by purchasing a $100,000 necklace reminding the Irishman of his defeat to Dustin Poirier back in January.

In a video shared on social media before McGregor's trilogy fight, Paul showed off his glistening new neckwear.

"Check out my new sleepy McGregor chain," he said. "McGregor you better win tonight otherwise we won't be able to fight. If you lose your career is over and that 50 million dollar offer I gave you won't be on the table anymore."

He concluded the 29-second video by taunting: "Don't go sleepy sleepy, goodnight McGregor."

The necklace mocks McGregor's knockout defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January 2021.

McGregor was unable to make amends for that loss seven months ago with an unfortunate leg break bringing an early conclusion to UFC 264.

The 32-year-old was dominated during the first round of his trilogy fight with Poirier, but had to accept defeat seconds before the end due to his horror injury.

Logan Paul, brother of Jake, mocked McGregor following his defeat, saying: "Damn. Crazy to see a star with such a meteoric rise literally plummet into the ground just a few years later. It's sad to be honest. RIP Conor McGregor's career."

Thirty-two-year-old McGregor has updated supporters on his current status, though, claiming he feels "tremendous" after surgery on his broken leg.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

He said after the fight: "Just out of the surgery room, everything went to plan, everything went perfect and I'm feeling tremendous. We've got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back.

"A clean break of the tibia and it was not to be. Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want but you've done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all."

Whilst McGregor claims it was an illegitimate win, Poirier has made a bold claim of his own in stating that the 32-year-old was holding onto the inside of his gloves during their match-up.

News Now - Sport News