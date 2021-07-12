Kane, Sterling, Bellingham: Southgate's predicted England starting XI for 2022 World Cup

And then it was over. After a month of seemingly non-stop football, Euro 2020 came to a dramatic end on Sunday night as Italy beat England on penalties to win the tournament.

But don't worry. In less than 18 months, we'll do it all again at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. What will England's starting line-up look like for that first game next November? GIVEMESPORT takes a look at how the side might be shaping up next year...

Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford

The Everton shot-stopper keeps getting questioned but he keeps coming up with the answers. Pickford only conceded two goals in Euro 2020, and was outstanding in the final penalty shootout, making two saves. He should still be in possession of the gloves in 2022.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Kyle Walker had a solid Euro 2020 campaign but England may need to be a little more adventurous moving forwards if they want to take that final step. Having produced 32 assists in his last three top-flight seasons, Alexander-Arnold could be the perfect option to fill the right-back berth.

Centre-back - John Stones

What a year the Manchester City man has had. 12 months ago, it looked as though his days at the Etihad might be numbered but he has fought his way back, and was a rock at the heart of the defence for England during the championships, making 17 clearances and blocking seven shots. If he keeps this form up, he should still be in the side next year.

Centre-back - Harry Maguire

Maguire won 4.2 aerial duels per game at Euro 2020, and is the leader at the back that Gareth Southgate's side needs. Appears to be at his peak now, and has been a huge part of England's success over the last three years.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Shaw didn't start England's opening game at Euro 2020 but he was indispensable after that. He chalked up three assists overall, and struck a sweet half-volley in the final to give England an early lead. Has developed into a brilliant modern-day full-back.

Defensive midfielder - Declan Rice

England have needed a holding midfielder for years, and in Rice, they seem to have found one. The 22-year-old shielded the defence very well, and showed in the final that there is more to his game than just keeping things simple, as he completed four dribbles.

Central midfielder - Jude Bellingham

Euro 2020 perhaps came a touch too soon for Bellingham, who only turned 18 last month. He has made rapid progress over the past year, though, playing in 46 games for Borussia Dortmund and scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League. He could be ready to jump ahead of the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson in the pecking order to grab a starting spot in 2022.

Attacking midfielder - Mason Mount

Mount had a disrupted Euro 2020 as he missed the games with Czech Republic and Germany but when he did get his chances he took them. The Chelsea man delivered eight key passes in the tournament, and his work rate off the ball should see him retain his place moving forwards.

Right-wing - Bukayo Saka

Football can be so cruel. Saka may have missed the decisive penalty in the shootout against Italy but he has a huge future ahead of him. He is still a teenager and will only get better from here, so should be pushing to play down the right-hand side of England's front three in Qatar.

Left-wing - Raheem Sterling

Sterling had a tricky end to the 2020/21 season but he was on fire at Euro 2020. Most of England's brightest moments came through him, as he scored match-winning goals against Croatia and Czech Republic, before setting the side on their way to victory over Germany. A player that Southgate completely trusts, he'll be ready to thrive again next year.

Striker - Harry Kane

Kane had a strange tournament as he looked out of sorts in the group stages. However, he turned things around in the knockout rounds, scoring four goals and starting the move for England's goal in the final. Still England's best striker, he will be there to lead the line again in 2022.

