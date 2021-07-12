Maguire, Shaw, Hummels: 10 best performing defenders at Euro 2020 have been revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Sunday night Italy were crowned champions of Europe as they edged England in a penalty shootout to lift the European Championship trophy.

The tournament's finalists proved that defensive solidity was the key as Italy and England conceded a combined six goals.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at which defenders were the best performers at the European Championships this summer based on their WhoScored ratings...

10. Denzel Dumfries (WhoScored rating - 7.11)

The Dutch right-back shone for the Netherlands and ended the tournament as their second highest scorer with two goals. He averaged three successful aerial duels per game at the Euros - the most of any player for his national side.

9. Steven Zuber (WhoScored rating - 7.14)

No player at the European Championships made more assists than Switzerland's Zuber this summer with four to his name. His most notable performance came against Turkey in the group stages, as he was named WhoScored man of the match with a rating of 8.75 and also notched a hat-trick of assists.

8. Jere Uronen (WhoScored rating - 7.14)

Uronen predominantly played at left wing-back for Finland and proved to be a solid asset for his side in the defensive third. He averaged two interceptions per game and made 4.3 clearances each match at the Euros.

7. Thomas Meunier (WhoScored rating - 7.16)

Meunier was a strong performer for Belgium in both attacking and defensive areas. The 29-year-old made three goal contributions at the European Championships and also averaged 1.6 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per match.

6. Mats Hummels (WhoScored rating - 7.17)

Hummels' most memorable moment at the tournament was his own goal in the opening game against France, however aside from that he was a rock at the back for Germany. The Borussia Dortmund defender won 4.8 aerial duels - the fifth most of any player at the Euros with three or more appearances.

5. Vladimir Coufal (WhoScored rating - 7.31)

Czech Republic were one of the surprises of the tournament and Coufal was a key part of their journey to the quarter-finals. The 28-year-old was a constant threat from the right flank and contributed to two assists and made 2.8 tackles per game at the championships.

4. Leonardo Spinazzola (WhoScored rating - 7.37)

Italy's right-back was one of the surprises of the tournament and was arguably his side's biggest attacking threat. He averaged two key passes and made 1.8 successful dribbles each match at the Euros. Although his campaign was cut short after sustaining an injury in the quarter-finals.

3. Luke Shaw (WhoScored rating - 7.37)

Shaw was pivotal in an attacking sense throughout the Euros campaign for England. He notched three assists and scored the fastest goal ever in European Championship final history - not bad for a left-back.

2. Joakim Maehle (WhoScored rating - 7.38)

Denmark's left wing-back Maehle made three goal contributions and according to WhoScored, he was the best performer for Denmark at the championships. The 24-year-old made two successful dribbles each match and had 1.7 shots per game.

1. Harry Maguire (WhoScored rating - 7.62)

There were fears that Maguire wouldn't even make an appearance in the tournament due to injury concerns. However, the United captain was the best performing defender at the tournament. He was colossal at the back and won 4.2 aerial duels per game at the Euros this summer.

