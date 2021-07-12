Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has insisted that Errol Spence Jr 'is better than' Floyd Mayweather as the welterweight kings prepare to meet in a dream matchup across the eras this summer.

Spence Jr puts his WBC and IBF crowns on the line against former eight-weight world champion Pacquiao in a highly-anticipated clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, 42, famously clashed with Mayweather in their 2015 blockbuster super-fight which he lost by unanimous decision.

Mayweather retired from boxing shortly after beating Conor McGregor back in August 2017 but that hasn't stopped the pair from butting heads repeatedly with Pacquiao reacting angrily to Mayweather's offer to help Spence Jr in the preparations for the biggest fight of his career.

"I don’t think he can give Errol Spence advice about technique," Pacquiao said at the pre-fight press conference. “Errol Spence is younger and he knows what he’s doing. Errol don’t need to have advice from Mayweather.

"I believe Errol is better than Mayweather. He’s a [better] fighter than Mayweather.

“He could teach Mayweather how to fight toe-to-toe. He’s an aggressive fighter. That’s the kind of fight that the people want. He can’t help.”

Spence Jr was obviously delighted by Pacquiao's comments but he claimed that he will not be lulled into a false sense of security as he insists that he is taking the 42-year-old seriously.

“It is a great compliment," the Truth responded. "But Manny Pacquiao is the kind of guy that can lull you to sleep.

"He’ll give you a lot of compliments, gratitude and things like that. Then as soon as the bell rings, he’s jumping all on you.

“[As far as the compliments] I will take it.”

While Spence Jr acknowledges that Pacquiao will present the biggest challenge of his career to date, he believes that victory over Pacquiao will prove that he's the best fighter in the world and that this will be reflected in the rankings at the top of the 147-pound division.

“That’s the biggest name that I would have on my resume and under my belt,” he added. “There’s no bigger name than Manny Pacquiao in the boxing world.”

“It would be huge for Manny Pacquiao to pass the torch to me. Nothing but respect to him but once the bell rings, the respect goes out the door.”

Pacquiao has previously criticised Mayweather for failing to knock out Logan Paul in their much-maligned exhibition bout as he took issue with the American's comments mocking his financial status.

He said: “I’m not like other boxers who fight only for the money. They will challenge non-boxers just for the money.

"As for me, I want a real fight. I fight to challenge the best. I'm not like some who are in it just for money.

"Some challenge non-boxers to get paid. I want the best. If I'm fighting for money, I'd have picked some scrub. This is a real fight."

