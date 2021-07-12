Wimbledon: Jelena Dokic pays emotional tribute to Ashleigh Barty and her parents

For the first time in her career, Ashleigh Barty triumphed on English soil and was crowned the women's singles champion of Wimbledon.

The world number one was pushed to her limits during the tournament and faced a tough battle in the final against Karolína Plíšková. Barty dominated the first set 6-3, but an inspired performance from the Czech levelled the playing field.

An eventual 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 victory saw Barty win her second Grand Slam and 12th career title – she also became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley back in 1980.

Spectators, supporters and professionals were all thrilled for the tournament's top seed and celebrations are still ongoing in her home nation.

Barty's parents, Robert and Josie, have been trending on Twitter since their reaction to their daughter's triumph went viral.

Watching back at their home in Queensland, the two erupted into celebration as Barty scored the winning point to become the new Wimbledon women's champion.

Following the heartwarming footage, the two have been topic of conversation on air, and Aussie tennis great Jelena Dokic paid an emotional tribute to the Barty family on Channel Nine's tennis coverage the following evening.

"I just want to get this out before I fall apart," the former world number four said, already choked up. "I want to give a shoutout to her parents, Robert and Josie, because people underestimate the importance of family. She [Barty] talks about that all the time.

"As someone who didn't have that support, it is so important. This will set an example for parents in Australia and around the world – not how to raise a champion but a genuinely wonderful human being.

"This is how you support them. You don't pressure them, you're there for them and this is why she's there. So, big shoutout to them, well done."

Dokic has been vocal about her upbringing, which is something she struggled with for many years due to the reckless and damaging nature of her father, Damir.

In her 2017 autobiography 'Unbreakable', the former tennis star revealed her past demons by opening up on the physical and mental abuse she suffered at the hands of Damir.

Dokic's short but powerful speech on air puts a lot into perspective. While she still managed to enjoy 14 career titles and a personal best of world number four, she could have gone on to achieve more with the right support and family environment.

For Barty, this is undoubtedly just the beginning of her success at Wimbledon. Backed unconditionally by her parents, the 25-year-old will be pushing to add more Grand Slam titles to her name and defend her title at the All English Tennis Club next year.

