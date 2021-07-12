Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The curtain came down on a fantastic Euro 2020 tournament on Sunday night.

It was Roberto Mancini's Italy who eventually lifted the trophy, overcoming a brave England side on penalties in the final at Wembley.

There have been some great performances across the competition over the last month, and Euro 2020 will be fondly remembered by football fans across the continent. We've all got our own favourite players and moments from the tournament, but who has smashed it from a statistical perspective?

Using data from whoscored.com, here is the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament - according to the numbers.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

The giant 22-year-old goalkeeper was a colossus for his side on their route to the trophy, making numerous important saves throughout the competition. Donnarumma was named Player of the Tournament for his exploits, which included several key stops in the penalty shoot-outs against Spain and England.

Italy 1-1 England (The Football Terrace)

RB: Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic)

The 28-year-old West Ham man enhanced his reputation no end in his country's run to the quarter-finals, where they lost to Denmark. Coufal was an ever-present for his side - and was particularly impressive in their last-16 win over the Netherlands.

CB: Harry Maguire (England)

An injury doubt heading into the tournament, Maguire shook off an ankle problem to play a major role for Gareth Southgate's men at the back. Part of a defence that only conceded twice in the competition, Maguire also bagged himself a goal in the 4-0 quarter-final victory over Ukraine.

CB: Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Another goalscoring centre-half, the veteran Juventus star grabbed the vital equaliser for Gli Azzurri in Sunday's final and also starred as part of a very strong Italian back-line throughout the tournament.

LB: Luke Shaw (England)

So influential was the Manchester United left-back with his assists in England's run to the final that fans and teammates christened him 'Shawberto Carlos' after a certain legendary Brazilian. The provider became the goalscorer early in the final, as he stole in to give the Three Lions the lead after just one minute and 57 seconds. A breakout tournament for the 25-year-old.

RM: Thomas Meunier (Belgium)

The Borussia Dortmund wide man is the only member of the Belgian side to make this 11. The 29-year-old impressed with his all-round play in his country's run to the quarter-finals and even managed to get himself on the scoresheet during Belgium's opening match against Russia.

CM: Paul Pogba (France)

We've been waiting a while, but the world finally got to see glimpses of Pogba at his absolute best during Euro 2020. The Manchester United midfielder was France's outstanding player in the tournament, with an undoubted personal highlight being his 30-yard wonder-strike against Switzerland in the last-16. Fans at Old Trafford will be hoping for more of the same this season.

CM: Marco Verratti (Italy)

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder missed the opening two games of Italy's campaign, but still wound up making 14 keys passes throughout the tournament - more than any other player.

LM: Emil Forsberg (Sweden)

The RB Leipzig playmaker was the key man for the Swedes on their run to the last-16. Pretty much every move of note for Janne Andersson's side went through Forsberg, who helped himself to four goals during the tournament.

ST: Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

Opening his account with an audacious chip from the half-way line against Scotland, Bayer Leverkusen striker Schick went on to net a further four times in the tournament - a major reason why the Czech's managed to make it to the quarter-final stage. In fact, the 25-year-old only missed out on claiming the Euro 2020 Golden Boot thanks to a tie-breaker.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

His Portugal side might have bowed out at the last-16 stage, but Ronaldo still found time to bag five goals during his four appearances at Euro 2020. The 36-year-old claimed the Golden Boot over Schick by virtue of having more assists to his name. In what could potentially be his last major international tournament, Ronaldo proved he still has plenty left in the tank.

WhoScored.com's EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament in full:



GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - ITA (7.0)

RB: Vladimír Coufal - CZE (7.3)

CB: Harry Maguire - ENG (7.6)

CB: Leonardo Bonucci - ITA (7.1)



LB: Luke Shaw - ENG (7.4)

RM: Thomas Meunier - BEL (7.2)

CM: Paul Pogba - FRA (7.7)

CM: Marco Verratti - ITA (7.6)

LM: Emil Forsberg - SWE (7.7)

ST: Patrik Schick - CZE (7.6)

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo - POR (7.9)

