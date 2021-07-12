EA Play Live: Where can I watch the event?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

EA Play Live is just around the corner and the eagerly anticipated gaming expo is attracting huge interest from across the community.

The reason why fans of the organisation are looking forward to it so much is due to the array of games that they are releasing before the end of 2021, including Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22.

With this in mind, other titles are expected to be announced which escaped the grasp of the online leakers, with one source suggesting that a new Dead Space game could be making an unexpected appearance.

Read more: EA Play Live: Dead Space rumours escalate following social media move

If that is not enough to get you excited, then new editions of Madden and Apex Legends Season 10 should also find themselves under the limelight as EA continue to shift their focus to next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

With this in mind, many fans have been speculating how they can tune in to the event itself.

Read more: EA Play Live: Date, Start Time, How To Watch and More

How to watch EA Play Live

EA Play Live will be available to watch through various streaming platforms. EA's YouTube channel is probably the best place to view their upcoming game.

Alternatively, Pocket-lint have revealed that they will be showing the expo via an embedded video at the top of the page.

This article will be updated if any of these details change, so stick with us!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News