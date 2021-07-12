Diablo 4: Latest Classes Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many gaming fans are excited for the release of the highly anticipated game Diablo 4 and we have all the information around the classes that will be in the game.

The Diablo franchise has been a huge success ever since the first game was released all the way back in 1996.

The action role-playing hack and slash video game has definitely been a great addition to the gaming world but the fourth game was announced two years ago and still hasn’t got a definite release date.

What is also great news is the fact that one of the fan favourite enemies Lilith will be returning to the franchise in Diablo 4.

Latest Diablo 4 Classes Revealed

In the gaming franchise, players are given characters to play with and these characters are split into character classes.

We have already discovered a fair amount of information around some of the classes that will be in the game. It has been revealed that there are four classes in the game:

Rogue

Sorceress

Barbarian

Druid

Fans will know some information about these classes already, especially Rogue, which was revealed at Blizzcon 2021. It is a returning class and is one to pick for fans who enjoy ranged and melee combat.

The developers of this game are well known in the gaming industry. Blizzard Entertainment is enjoying a lot of success with team-based multiplayer first-person shooter Overwatch and it has been a huge hit ever since it was released in 2016.

There is a lot for gaming fans to get excited for and gamers can see it for themselves as the latest trailers have been revealed for Diablo 4.

Hopefully we find out a lot more information around the classes in the game ahead of the release of Diablo 4.

