Roger Federer is the greatest male tennis player of all time, according to 55% of voters on a BBC Sport poll.

Federer is currently winning the vote by a significant margin, and leads Novak Djokovic on 38% and Rafael Nadal, who has only picked up 7% of the vote so far.

Djokovic equalled Federer and Nadal’s record of 20 Grand Slam victories yesterday by taking his sixth Wimbledon title after beating Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets.

He is still on course to win the calendar Grand Slam this year, following victories over Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian and French Opens respectively.

A first-ever male ‘Golden Slam’ - a Grand Slam and Olympic gold in the same year - is not out of the question, either, should he choose to compete at Tokyo 2020.

If successful, he would become only the second player in history following Steffi Graf in 1988 to achieve this.

Who is the GOAT of Tennis?

Debate has been raging about who is the GOAT for years as the trio have continued to dominate the ATP Tour despite their advancing age.

Federer has won a record eight Wimbledon titles and was ranked world number one for an unmatched 237 weeks in a row between 2004 and 2008.

While no longer a cert to reach Grand Slam finals, his record speaks for itself and continues to be a tough draw for younger opponents despite turning 40 next month.

Clay court specialist Nadal has proved untouchable on most occasions at the French Open, collecting 13 of his 20 titles there, most recently last year.

He lost an epic semi-final to Djokovic at Roland Garros last month, in what many believe to be the best match of the year.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Nadal withdrew from this year’s SW19 event and the Olympics, and as such will not add to his gold medal from Beijing in 2008.

Djokovic looks best placed to take an outright lead given his form this year, but it remains clear he still has work to do to win over the public, who are still deeply in love with Federer, Nadal or both.

The vote is still live until tomorrow night, so be sure to head to the BBC Sport website and make your voice heard.

