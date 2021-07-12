Kane, Lukaku, Benzema: Who were top scorers as Ronaldo clinched Euro 2020 Golden Boot?

On Sunday night Italy were crowned champions of Europe after beating England in the final on penalties to lift the European Championship trophy.

The tournament’s Golden Boot award was hotly contested and some of Europe’s biggest stars were joined by several emerging talents who made a name for themselves at the Euros.

The Golden Boot rankings are decided by goals, then assists and then minutes per goal.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at who made the top 13, based on that criteria.

13. Alvaro Morata (three goals, no assists, 151 mins per goal)

Morata scored three goals in six appearances at the Euros this summer. The forward's most notable effort was his late equaliser for Spain against Italy in the semi-final, however he would later miss his penalty in the shootout.

12. Haris Seferovic (three goals, no assists, 128 mins per goal)

Seferovic was Switzerland's joint top scorer at the tournament and netted a brace against France as his side knocked out the world champions in the round of 16.

11. Georginio Wijnaldum (three goals, no assists, 120 mins per goal)

Wijnaldum has often played in a more restricted role for Liverpool, however at the Euros he was given the license to go forward and ended the tournament as the Netherlands' top scorer. According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old had 2.5 shots per game and completed 1.3 dribbles each match.

10. Robert Lewandowski (three goals, no assists, 90 mins per goal)

Lewandowski's tournament was short but fruitful, with the Bayern Munich striker netting against Spain and then putting a brace past Sweden. However, Poland didn't progress beyond the group stages, limiting Lewandowski to just three appearances.

9. Kasper Dolberg (three goals, no assists, 75 mins per goal)

The 23-year-old made four appearances for Denmark and scored three goals at the European Championships. Dolberg was Denmark's second best performer at the Euros according to WhoScored, with a rating of 7.28.

8. Raheem Sterling (three goals, one assist, 214 mins per goal)

Sterling made it all the way to the final with England and played the second-most minutes of any player on this list. He found the net on three occasions and was England's sole goalscorer in the group stages, but only added one more to his tally in the knockout rounds.

7. Xherdan Shaqiri (three goals, one assist, 124 mins per goal)

Switzerland's Euros will mostly be remembered for eliminating France, one of just two games in which Shaqiri wasn't directly involved in a goal. He scored twice against Turkey, found the net against Spain and assisted versus Wales.

6. Harry Kane (four goals, no assists, 163 mins per goal)

Kane endured a difficult spell at the start of the Euros as he failed to score in any of England's opening three games in the group stages. In the knockout rounds he scored four goals in four games but couldn't quite make it back to back Golden Boots at major tournaments.

5. Romelu Lukaku (four goals, no assists, 111 min per goal)

Lukaku was the spearhead of Belgium's attack and notched four goals as he narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot. The 28-year-old averaged 2.6 shots per game and made 1.6 successful dribbles each match.

4. Emil Forsberg (four goals, no assists, 93 mins per goal)

According to WhoScored, Forsberg was the second best performer of any player at the Euros this summer with a rating of 7.71. He emerged as Sweden's talisman in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and netted four goals in four games.

3. Karim Benzema (four goals, no assists, 87 mins per goal)

Prior to the build up to Euro 2020, Benzema hadn't featured for France since 2015. He was reinstated into the squad this summer and netted four goals for his side. According to WhoScored he was the second best performer for France at the championships with a rating of 7.42.

2. Patrick Schick (five goals, no assists, 102 mins per goal)

Schick was undoubtedly the surprise of the tournament as no player scored more than him at the European Championships. The 25-year-old's most notable moment was his lobbed finish from the halfway line against Scotland which should be in contention for goal of the tournament.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (five goals, one assist, 72 mins per goal)

At 36 years old Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down and he ended the tournament as the joint-top scorer with five goals in four appearances, while an assist against Germany proved to be the deciding factor in the Golden Boot rankings.

