Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Rumours Suggest Date of the Fight Could Change

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to fight each other in August but rumours are circulating of a potential date change.

The highly-anticipated boxing event has got millions of fans across the globe excitedly waiting for the two to meet in the ring.

They have both been engaging in a lot of verbal rows over social media sites like Twitter and some of the most recent tweets from Paul saw him make memes about Woodley and Floyd Mayweather.

With Paul 3-0 in his professional boxing career and UFC champion Woodley turning to boxing for the first time, we could be in for a very interesting spectacle.

Rumours suggest date of Paul vs Woodley fight could change

The fight between the two was supposed to take place in just over a month's time on August 28th, 2021.

However, SB Nation's Bad Left Hook is reporting that the match will actually take place a day later on August 29th. This is apparently due to the fact that the day of the 28th will currently see David Benavidez vs Jose Uzcategui on standard Showtime.

Despite this only being a day different from the original date, this will be frustrating for many, especially UK fans as the event will probably be very late on Sunday night/the early hours of Monday.

It is hard to pick a winner out of the two, but this will definitely be Paul’s hardest opponent yet, and if he wins it will pave a great path for him.

The American YouTuber with over 20 million subscribers has risen to fame, but wants to move from the entertainment industry to the world of boxing.

Paul’s first three opponents have not been boxers, and this has seen him receive quite a lot of criticism; if he is able to beat Woodley, many are hoping that he will face a professional boxer next.

