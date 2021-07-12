Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 reached its crescendo on Sunday evening as Italy and England went head-to-head at Wembley in the showpiece final.

The Azzurri, reinvigorated and resurrected under Roberto Mancini's stewardship, eventually triumphed on penalties at the home of English football.

It was a cruel end to what was an exceptional few weeks for Gareth Southgate and his contingent of players, but this was undoubtedly a tournament of history-defining progress for a nation that has been starved of success for so long.

Now that the dust has settled on a thrilling festival of football, it's time to reflect on the action that unfolded and dive into some of the main takeaways.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have rounded up a handful of key statistics and illuminated some of the most outstanding individual performers.

All stats are per game and taken from Uefa and WhoScored unless otherwise stated.

Let's take a look...

Attacking stats:

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of Portugal's tournament and ended up scooping the Golden Boot award with a return of five goals. The 'Penaldo' brigade will of course point out that only two of his goals arrived in open play, but his 100% conversion rate did arrive in a Group of Death and at a tournament in which a relatively high proportion of penalties were missed.

Italy vs England Final Highlights | Euro 2020

Patrik Schick, who matched Ronaldo's return of five, just missed out on the Golden Boot on a tiebreaker, with the Portuguese star's one assist proving to be the difference between the two.

Switzerland midfield Steven Zuber was the Euro 2020 assist king with four assists throughout the tournament, edging ahead of Luke Shaw, Marco Verratti, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Dani Olmo - all of whom provided three assists.

Elsewhere, there was another familiar story in regard to creativity from midfield as Kevin De Bruyne's return of 3.3 key passes was the best at the tournament. Andrew Robertson (3) and Italian technician Marco Verratti (2.8) were second and third on the list.

Another of Italy's most lauded stars of the tournament, Jorginho, earned plenty of acclaim for his metronomic qualities and defensive work, but he was also the third most fouled player having won 2.7 free kicks. The ability to win free kicks for his team helped to relieve pressure and get Italy out of tight situations throughout the tournament.

Defensive stats:

England were a stoic defensive unit throughout Euro 2020 so it's no surprise that some of the key defenders feature here.

Southgate's tactical setup prevented England from getting caught out by counter attacks and, for the most part, they were verging on impenetrable in one vs one situations.

John Stones was dribbled past just 0.1 times, which was the best return of any defender at the tournament, while Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire were only dribbled past 0.2 times.

France full-back Benjamin Pavard was the toughest tackler at the tournament with 4.7 and Jorginho once again is worthy of an individual mention after completing 3.6 interceptions, which was 0.1 more than Chelsea teammate and notorious destroyer N'Golo Kante.

Physical stats:

Jorginho's not done yet. The mooted Ballon d'Or candidate managed to rack up outstanding numbers from a physical perspective as well, running a tournament-high 86.6 kilometres and featuring in more minutes (707) than any other outfield player.

The diligence of Kalvin Phillips was a key feature of England's route to the final and he covered the second-highest amount of ground with 83km, and Spanish wonderkid Pedri rounds off the top three with 76.1km.

As for top speeds, Italian full-back Leonardo Spinazzola and Hungary's Loic Nego were the quickest players. Both reached 33.8 km/h in full flight and, despite his reputation as one of the speediest players on the planet, Kylian Mbappe was only the joint-29th fastest player at the tournament. Marcus Rashford recorded England's highest top speed with 33.5 km/h, which puts him level with Man United teammate Dan James in 5th.

Team stats:

Spain and Italy were the joint-highest scorers of the competition with 13 goals apiece, with the former also completing the highest number of shot and shots on target.

Luis Enrique's side were criticised early in the tournament for their lack of cutting edge before they went on to score a flurry of goals, but their passing proficiency was never in doubt. They finish the tournament as top scorers and most assured passers with an 89.6% completion rate and a staggering average of 67.2% of possession.

Finally, Belgium's devastating collection of dynamic forward players, including De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens combined to record a total of 12.6 dribbles, which was the highest at the tournament.

Germany completed the lowest number (4.3) of all 24 teams in what is a fairly damning indictment on one of international football's most feared and respected teams.

