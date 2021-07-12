Reports have emerged indicating that WWE has gotten rid of the names of two members of its active roster, allowing them both to use their old names.

PWInsider is reporting that former RETRIBUTION members RECKONING and SLAPJACK will be able to use their old names (Mia Yim and Shane Thorne) when they eventually return to TV.

MACE and T-Bar have been appearing on WWE Raw using their RETRIBUTION names following the split of the group in March, so speculated that Mia Yim and Shane Thorne would too be using their old names when they eventually return to television, but that reportedly won't be happening:

PWInsider.com can also confirm that WWE has dropped the Retribution-era names for Mia Yim (formerly Reckoning) and Shane Thorne (Slapjack) and as now, they will be utilizing their previous ring names. Obviously, that could change if there's a creative idea or direction for them.

While Mustafa Ali, MACE and T-Bar have all appeared on TV since RETRIBUTION split up earlier this year, Mia Yim and Shane Thorne have yet to be seen.

However, with reports emerging that WWE has decided to give them their old names back, it isn't out of the realm of possibility to think that the company may be planning to bring them back to TV sometime soon.

Mia Yim and Shane Thorne aren't the only WWE stars to be given new names, as PWInsider is also reporting that Nikki Cross will be known as Nikki ASH (Almost a Super Hero) moving forwards.

Nikki Cross' official ring name is now Nikki ASH. That's ASH for Almost a SuperHero.

Nikki ASH is slated to be in action at Money in the Bank this weekend, as she is one of the eight female competitors competing in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the show.

